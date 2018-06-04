Generator stolen in Miami a day before start of hurricane season

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating a generator theft that was reported Thursday, a day before the start of the hurricane season, when people are stocking up on generators and other storm supplies.

The theft occurred about midnight Thursday at a home in the 1900 block of Southwest 18th Court.

Police said the Champion generator is valued at $500.

Surveillance video captured the thief jumping over a locked gate and pulling out what appeared to be pliers.

The suspect then cut the lock off the generator and ran away toward a woman, who appeared to be acting as a lookout, authorities said.

The thieves left in what appeared to be an older-model Honda Accord that was parked nearby.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

