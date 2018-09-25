Girl wounded in shooting at Miami apartment

MIAMI - A child has been shot in Miami, according to police.

The shooting happened early Tuesday at an apartment complex near Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 66th Street.

When officers arrived before 3 a.m., they found the wounded girl being held by her mother.

Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said the girl was shot inside an apartment by a bullet that went through a window. Officers are trying to determine if the shooting was a drive-by.

An officer at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly the little girl was shot in the abdomen.

The girl was placed into the back of an ambulance and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the girl is in stable condition.

Officers initially said the child was 5 years old, but an exact age was not immediately known.

Police said a man who was inside the apartment where the girl was shot has been detained for questioning.

