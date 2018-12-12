Gov. Rick Scott, Miami mayor volunteer at CAMACOL holiday basket giveaway

Juanita Alvarez was first in line Wednesday morning to collect her holiday basket from CAMACOL.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce has been distributing food to hungry families in Miami for 33 years.

One by one, people grabbed a Sedano's shopping cart and stocked up on everything from milk to bread to cleaning supplies.

Alvarez, who said she has a large family, has been counting on CAMACOL for years.

"Together with some other items that we're going to get from some other organizations as well, we're going to put it together and we're going to have a nice meal," she said.

Mayor Francis Suarez and Gov. Rick Scott were among those volunteering Wednesday.

"There's not many places that do things like what CAMACOL does here," Scott said.

