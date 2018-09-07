Miami

Greedy man snatches cash from woman outside Sedano's in Miami, police say

Thief told woman $1 wasn't enough after he asked her for money

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who snatched cash from a woman's hand outside a Sedano's grocery store.

The robbery was reported about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Sedano's parking lot at 3801 W. Flagler St. 

More Crime Headlines

According to detectives, the victim was about to get into her car when she was approached by a man who asked her for some money to purchase food.

The woman gave the man $1 that she took from an envelope she had with cash inside it. 

Police said the man told the woman $1 wasn't enough, and he grabbed the envelope and ran away.

The envelope contained $63, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.