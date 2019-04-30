Gun hidden under hood of car during shootout sparks fire

MIAMI - Two people exchanged gunfire Tuesday morning in Miami before a gun hidden under the hood of a car sparked a fire, police said.

The shootout occurred just before 4 a.m. on Northwest 24th Street near Northwest 19th Avenue in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

"I was going to the bathroom. That's all I heard. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow -- about six shots," Alice Coley, who lives nearby, said. "I didn't even want to come out my door. I was scared."

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said a gun was hidden under the hood of a car during the shootout. At some point, the car caught fire and the gun started discharging rounds, Vega said.

One person was shot in the right leg and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"That's kind of sad, you know? Coley said. "Because these low-income homes, houses for us, and the kids and stuff. We just got to keep praying. Praying that everybody be safe because, you know, because you got a lot of kids around here."

Vega said it's too early in the investigation to know what led to the shootout.

The identity of the car's owner hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

