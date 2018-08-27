Gunshots interrupt Wynwood music festival

MIAMI - A Miami music festival turned into a crime scene Sunday after someone fired multiple shots.

"I heard three pops," vendor Frank Leon said. "They initially sounded like balloon pops."

Cellphone video sent to Local 10 News by an attendee shows people enjoying a night of reggae music at the Wynwood Yard moments before multiple shots were fired about 7 p.m.

"I kind of ducked to see what what going on and then I heard screaming," Leon said.

Miami police said no one was struck by any of the bullets.

Officers blocked off traffic to the popular Wynwood arts district and used K9s to search a warehouse outside a nearby building where they thought the shooter might have been hiding, but police said no one has been taken into custody.

Although many of the attendees ran away after the gunshots were fired, some stuck around to make the most of their night as crime scene investigators took photos and interviewed witnesses.

