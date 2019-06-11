Handgun stolen from van in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for three thieves who stole a handgun from a van.

Surveillance video was released Tuesday of the vehicle burglary that occurred just after 1:45 a.m. April 26 in a parking lot of an apartment building at 295 NW 57th Ave.

According to authorities, the victim went to his car around 7:45 a.m. the next morning and noticed that his van had been ransacked.

Police said the victim’s .40-caliber gun had been stolen, and the side and rear doors were damaged.

Surveillance video shows three people speaking in the parking lot before checking vehicles to see whether they were unlocked.

Police said one of the thieves opened the victim's van and pulled out the gun, causing his accomplices to run over.

Police believe the thieves are between the ages of 15 and 21.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



