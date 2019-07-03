Miami

Has the invasion begun? Strange lights streak across South Florida sky

MIAMI - The run for humans on Earth was fun while it lasted, but it appears the invasion of otherworldly beings to our planet could soon be underway.

Strange lights streaking across the South Florida sky appeared late Tuesday night, startling people who, you know, looked up.

But the alien worry wasn't confined just to Miami. Others in the Sunshine State were witness to the sky show, including Tampa.

The Miami bureau of the National Weather Service confirmed receiving reports of the lights and said they are also unsure as to what they were.

In other words, pack your bags, head to the underground bunkers and pray Will Smith shows up to defend us all.

