High school classmates honor teen hero Cristian Burgos

MIAMI - Classmates of the late Cristian Burgos honored the teen hero Thursday with a message for all to see.

Students at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami gathered on the athletic field and formed the word "hero" to salute Burgos and how he died saving others.

Burgos, a 17-year-old senior at the school, died Wednesday, two days after rescuing a 9-year-old boy and the child's mother from drowning in the waters off Virginia Key.

After saving the mother and son, Burgos was caught in the strong rip currents and had to be pulled to the shore.

Burgos was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday and later died.

A soccer player at Booker T. Washington, Burgos was remembered lovingly by his family, friends and classmates.

"I'm not surprised at all that he did that because, you know, he's that kind of person," Burgos’ cousin, Katherine Zamora, said.

