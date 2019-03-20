Driver crashes into school bus in Miami, tries to get away

MIAMI - The driver of a four-door sedan took off running after crashing into a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Miami Police Department officers responded to the area of Northwest 12th Avenue, better known as Martin Luther King Boulevard, and Northwest 62nd Street.

Witnesses said they saw the driver jump out of the car. Tthe officers were able to find and arrest the suspected driver, police said.

Both the school bus and the blue four-door sedan suffered frontal damage.

There weren't any students on board at the time of the crash, police said. Miami Fire Rescue took a man to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

