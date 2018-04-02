Dog dies in Miami house fire

MIAMI - A Miami family was at church attending Easter Sunday services when their house went up in flames.

The fire started at a home on Northeast 82nd Terrace.

Neighbors called 911 for help.

"As the units were arriving, they could see heavy amounts of smoke basically covering the streets and heavy flames coming from the rear of the house," Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said.

For a moment, there was a race to find an elderly man who lives in an efficiency behind the house.

Rescuers eventually found him safe, but a family pet was not so fortunate.

"Firefighters did find a small dog inside that was unresponsive," Carroll said. "We brought the dog out and attempted CPR, but unfortunately the attempt was unsuccessful and the dog did not survive."

Firefighters said the house had extensive damage and fire investigators spent part of the day going through the charred remnants in hopes of determining what sparked the flames.

The source is still a mystery.

