'How could I be innocent and go through this?' man wrongly accused of murder asks

MIAMI - His name is Yaairnes Bryant. And this week, his mugshot was all over the news in South Florida.

But on Tuesday, Bryant walked free after spending three nights in jail after Miami police detectives confirmed he was wrongfully accused of a double murder.

"I feel embarrassed by them putting me all out there, destroying my character, labeling me something I'm not. Now I feel like everywhere I go -- I got to cover up," he said.

The 21-year-old said he had to slightly alter his appearance because of public scrutiny.

"A million people already pointing at me like, ‘Oh, that's who killed da da da,'" Bryant said. "They put out a monster image of me. It messed my whole character up."

Bryant and 19-year-old Anthony Clinch, who was also cleared, were initially accused of killing Kimson Green, 17, a National Honor Society student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, and his friend, Rickey Dixon, 18, in an April 8 shooting in Liberty Square.

"I wasn't even there -- I was right (at home), but on the front porch with my daughter," Bryant said.

Two other teens were wounded in the drive-by shooting, but Clinch and Bryant both appear to have had solid alibis supported by video evidence.

"They said it was me and him was together, but the video shows different," Bryant said.

Miami police Chief Jorge Colina said the department made a mistake and will continue to search for the men who killed Green and Dixon.

"We want to make sure that we get it right. We don't want a scenario where someone who is innocent of a crime is sitting in jail," Colina said.

But the past few days have been a traumatic experience for Bryant. A lot went through Bryant's mind when he heard the charges against him.

"I just thought about my life -- I just really thought about my life like how could I be innocent and go through this? It played with me mentally," Bryant said. "It just messed me up. I feel like that's gonna follow me for life."

