Hundreds of cyclists gather in downtown Miami for ride organized by Critical Mass

MIAMI - Hundreds of cyclists gathered Friday evening in downtown Miami for a ride through the city organized by the group Critical Mass.

The riders traveled north from the Government Center, across the 79th Street Causeway, down Miami Beach and finished the 20-mile ride back in downtown.

While the ride was not sanctioned or permitted by the city, there were police officers at major intersections to keep the ride moving smoothly.

Despite the presence of law enforcement officers, the ride proved to be a bit of a headache for some drivers heading home at the end of their workweek.

Local 10 News spoke with cyclists about the concerns of motorists.

"Can you see how this can be an inconvenience for drivers, especially being so late in the day?" Local 10 News' Roy Ramos asked cyclist Jessica Lopez.

"I say, 'Please, come join us,'" Lopez said. "This is not an inconvenience. It is a great way to meet people and it is a great way to get your body moving, and it only takes one minute to stop and look."

Critical Mass is a group that gathers cyclists for a ride on the last Friday of every month at different locations across Miami-Dade County. This Friday, the ride traveled through Miami Beach.

