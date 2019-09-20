Infiniti SUV torched outside Miami home

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for an arsonist who torched an Infiniti SUV early Friday that was parked in front of a home while a family was sleeping.

The SUV was badly charred with its windows shattered, and the car behind it, a Cadillac, was also damaged by the flames.

A teenager who lives at the house off Northwest 24th Avenue and 35th Street, Isabel Silva, sent Local 10 News video of the SUV completely engulfed in flames.

Silva said she was sleeping around 3 a.m. when she heard a loud boom, then realized the vehicles were burning.

She said her mother called 911 and firefighters extinguished the fire.

"They lit the car on fire. They threw the gas, and they caught themselves on fire, as well," Silva's brother, Cesar Silva, said.

Surveillance video shows a man setting the fire before running away, followed by a trail of flames.

"We have officers who have notified nearby hospitals to see if anyone is consistent with injuries pertaining to a fire," Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said.

Isabel Silva said she doesn't know why someone would do this, but this isn't the first time someone's targeted her family.

She said last year, during the summer, someone shot up her house.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about Friday's incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



