Information sought after man, 91, found with multiple injuries in Little Havana

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help after a 91-year-old man was found with multiple injuries in Little Havana.

Police said they are requesting information regarding the possible aggravated battery of Candido Manuel Pla.

The injured man was found in the area of Northwest Flagler Street and Northwest 10th Avenue on Aug. 7, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip." Police said if the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest of a subject, the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.

