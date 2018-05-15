'It's like you're walking past in a war zone,' Miami condo resident says after shooting

MIAMI - A first-time father who lives at a luxury apartment building in Miami told Local 10 News that he fears his family could've easily been struck by a bullet during a shooting inside the building Friday night.

Richard Rosengarten said the holes left in the walls near his home at the Opera Tower on North Bay Shore Drive are evidence of that.

Rosengarten said he was at the hospital with his wife at the time of the shooting as she was giving birth to their daughter.

He said they came home a few days later to find their building a crime scene.

Many residents are rattled that the shooter is still at-large.

"It's like you're walking past in a war zone," Rosengarten said.

The new father took photos showing what his hallway at Opera Tower looked like after Friday night's shooting.

The wall was left lined with bullet holes.

Crime scene officials taped off a 16th-floor unit with plastic wrap.

"The shots clearly -- I'm no forensics expert -- but clearly somebody was shooting down the hallway because they're, you know, angled very sharply," Rosengarten said.

Police said they found a blood trail leading them to a man in his 30s or 40s who was shot.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"We don't know if this is an isolated incident. We don't know if this was a robbery," Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said.

Four days after the shooting, many questions remain.

"I just wonder about it, you know? How it happened, who it was, whether they were a tenant or a unit owner, or were they staying in an Airbnb like some people are saying," Rosengarten said.

Rosengarten said he's concerned about his family's safety, especially with a newborn baby girl in tow.

"It seems there's probably something to be done about it, whether increase security measures,” he said.

Rosengarten said he hasn't heard anything about the shooting from his condo association.

The building was evacuated for several hours during the investigation, but police eventually let everyone back in.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

