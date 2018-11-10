Key Biscayne: Virginia Key is 'wrong place' for Ultra Music Festival

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Virginia Key and its surrounding parks are the crown jewels of Miami-Dade County and the "wrong place" for the Ultra Music Festival, Key Biscayne Mayor-elect Michael Davey said on Friday night.

In an "urgent" recorded message, Davey said he doesn't want the "destruction" that the electronic music festival allegedly caused at Bayfront Park every year.

"We don't oppose music festivals. What we oppose is the destruction of the environment in Virginia Key, the obvious risk to one of the most important historic places, the traffic nightmare," Davey said.

Davey, who was elected on Tuesday, will preside over the village council's seven members who supervise the village manager. Key Biscayne has challenges with flooding and beach water quality.

City of Miami officials said they were in negotiations with Ultra Music Festival organizers who wanted to have the annual March 29-31 outdoor festival at the Virginia Key Beach Park and at the Miami Marine Stadium.

"This is about holding the city of Miami to the same standards it set for itself when it evicted the festival from Bayfront Park," Davey said, adding that he will be negotiating "amicably" and will not give up easily.

The Miami City Commission meets at 9 a.m. Nov. 15.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.