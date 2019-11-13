Kodak Black sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

MIAMI - South Florida rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison Wednesday.

Black -- whose legal name is Bill Kapri -- pleaded guilty in October that he falsified information on an application to purchase pistols on two occasions in Hialeah.

Black attempted to make the purchases while out on bond for a separate criminal case in South Carolina where he was indicted on sexual assault charges, and knowingly mislabeled the application to complete the purchase.

According to court documents, two of the weapons he managed to purchase were found at crime scenes.

One gun was found at the scene of a Pompano Beach shooting in March, court documents said. Investigators found a fully loaded, jammed Sig Model MPZK9 pistol with Black's fingerprints on it, while a Porsche Panarama rented in his name was at the scene.

Black was not arrested.

The second weapon was found in the trunk of his vehicle as he attempted to cross the United States-Canada border in April.

In May, hours before he was set to appear on stage at the Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, he was arrested.

Black was denied bond after U.S. attorneys appealed to a federal magistrate that Black presented a danger to the community.

He has been in federal custody in Miami since.

In late October, Black was reported as involved in a prison fight that left one guard hospitalized. Federal officers did not confirm or name him in the altercation.

