'All-out brawl' in downtown Miami ends with at least 2 stabbed

MIAMI - At least two people were stabbed in downtown Miami on Wednesday night in connection with a fight in the area of 25th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, investigators said.

Authorities said the stabbing stemmed from an “all-out brawl” involving multiple people.

The person or people responsible might be linked to a yellow Lamborghini, which remained at the scene of the stabbing as of about 11 p.m. Investigators were seen focusing on the car and questioning people in the area.

Officials said to steer clear of this area, if possible.

This might even entail two stabbing incidents linked to the same fight, police said.

At least two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

