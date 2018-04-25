Law enforcement officials discuss how to combat gun violence in Liberty City

MIAMI - Local leaders and law enforcement officials held a meeting Wednesday to discuss all the recent gun violence in Miami's Liberty City.

The meeting was held at the Miami Police Department substation in Liberty City, which is close to where a number of recent high-profile shootings involving young people have occurred.

The Community Relations Board is trying to solve the gun violence issue.

Nyla Jones, 4, was among the children most recently killed in Liberty City.

She was shot March 31 by her uncle during a family dispute, police said.

Detectives believe the girl was shot by mistake, but her uncle has since been arrested and charged with her murder.

Just days later, and just two blocks over, four teens were shot in broad daylight as they stood outside a home on a Sunday afternoon.

All were either former or current students at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

Two of the victims -- Rickey Dixon, 18, and Kimson Green, 17, a 10th-grader who was about to be inducted into the National Honors Society -- were killed.

Many ideas were discussed Wednesday about how to curb the spike in crime affecting children.

"We always target the youth, but sometimes we need to educate the parents to really understand the system," Community Relations Board member Shirley Plantin said.

"This is obviously a situation that needs to stop," another board member, Gus Barrero, said. "Our hearts just break every time we hear of another gunshot, and especially when we hear about another death of a young person."

A number of community leaders and officers from both the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami Police Department attended the meeting.

