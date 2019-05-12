Lil Wayne cancels Rolling Loud performance

MIAMI - Rapper Lil Wayne went to Twitter on Saturday night to inform his fans that he will not be performing at the Rolling Loud festival after he refused a mandatory check by festival police.
To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019
Wayne was set to play in the top spot on the Audiomack Stage, one of the three Rolling Loud stages, at 10:55 p.m.
Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif issued a statement about the security on the festival's first night after there were false reports of an active shooter.
