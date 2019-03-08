Live like drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Miami

MIAMI - Not that we condone it, but if you've always wanted to live like infamous drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, you can now do it in Miami.

A 30,000 square lot is up for sale where Escobar's flamingo-pink mansion used to sit before it was demolished in 2016.

For $15.9 million you can own the lot (no home included) with 150 feet of waterfront views of downtown Miami that are to die for.

Escobar purchased the property at 5860 North Bay Road for $762,000 in 1980. The head of the Medellin drug cartel was killed in a shootout with police in 1993.

When Escobar's mansion was torn down, the new owners found a safe hidden under the marble floors, along with a bag of powder.

The property is listed by the Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

