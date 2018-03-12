Luis Herrera Kindelan identified as victim killed in Little Havana shooting

MIAMI - Police identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood as Luis L. Herrera Kindelan.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street.

More Little Havana Shooting Headlines

Police said Herrera Kindelan, 34, was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.