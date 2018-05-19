Male juvenile hospitalized after being shot, according to Miami police

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating an incident on 580 Northwest 64 Street on Saturday where a black male in his late teens was shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to police.

According to authorities, police responded to a call at 12:45 p.m., and after arriving at the house, found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel transported the wounded teen to Ryder Trauma Center in extremely serious condition, according to police.

Police said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear and the description of the shooter(s) is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.

