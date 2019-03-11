Man, 3 teens arrested after manhunt through Little Haiti, police say

MIAMI - A Miami man and three teenagers were arrested early Monday after police said they stole a car, sparking a hourslong manhunt through the city's Little Haiti neighborhood.

David Russell, 23, faces multiple charges, including trespassing and resisting arrest. Yahiah Ysrael, 17, faces charges of possessing a firearm as a minor, trespassing and resisting arrest. Local 10 is not identifying other two teenagers because of their age. They face charges of grand theft, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Officers found a loaded handgun in Ysrael's book bag, police said

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said officers received a call shortly before 3 a.m. Monday about four suspicious people wearing black hoodies in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast 54th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the young people inside a stolen vehicle, Vega said. The group ran off, and police established a perimeter to search for them.

Officers, including K-9 units, swarmed the area and searched for more than three hours before all four suspects were eventually detained and questioned by police, Vega said. One of them could be seen walking with a limp and a bandage on his leg.

The vehicle, a gray Toyota Corolla stolen from North Bay Village, has been recovered.

A Local 10 News camera spotted officers examining a gun, a purse, cash and clothing seized as evidence.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.