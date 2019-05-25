Man accused in double stabbing near rail station arrested in Miami

MIAMI - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing two people Friday near the Government Center Metrorail Station in Miami, authorities said.

Angel Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the man was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of West Flagler Street. Police did not identify the man, but said he was being questioned in custody.

Paramedics transported the victims of the stabbing to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.