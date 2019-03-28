Man accused of assaulting Miami-Dade police officer apprehended

MIAMI - A man accused of assaulting a Miami-Dade police officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after a massive manhunt.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said the suspect assaulted an officer during an encounter Wednesday at Coral Way and Southwest 137th Avenue.

Cowart said the suspect fled the scene, ditching his red Corvette in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 13th Street in Miami.

Police established a perimeter, searching for the suspect with the help of a helicopter and K9 officers.

The suspect was eventually apprehended and taken away in an ambulance.

Cowart said the officer who was attacked wasn't seriously hurt.

