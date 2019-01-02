Man accused of fatally stabbing woman on New Year's Day in Miami

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday, hours after he fatally stabbed a woman following an argument, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a witness told detectives that Jimmy Came, 22, the victim and the witness were going to attend a New Year's party but arrived at the location to find it had been canceled.

The witness said they went back to an apartment at 747 NE 83rd Terrace, where Came got into a loud argument with the victim.

Police said the witness told them Came went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

According to the arrest report, Came then kicked the side door of the apartment off its hinges and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

Police said the witness identified Came in a photo as the man who killed the victim.

Authorities said Came returned to the scene later in the day and was taken into custody.

Police said he refused to speak with detectives regarding the incident.

Came faces a second-degree murder charge.

The victim's identity and relation to Came have not been released.

