Man accused of severely beating roommate won't testify in trial

MIAMI - A South Florida man accused of severely beating his roommate who he met on Craigslist will not testify in his trial, Local 10 News learned Tuesday.

Closing arguments are set to begin in the early afternoon in the trial of Byron Mitchell, 39, who is accused of beating, stabbing and choking his former roommate, Danielle Jones, on the night of her 23rd birthday on Feb. 14, 2016.

He is also accused of trying to cut off her lips and eyelids.

Mitchell's defense team filed a motion Tuesday as a last-ditch effort to have the case dismissed based on "a lack of evidence proving premeditation." A Miami-Dade County judge denied the motion.

Jones testified against Mitchell last week, saying he was often angry.

"Frustrated if people didn't share his opinion," she said.

Jones took in Mitchell as a roommate in her Miami apartment after he responded to an ad she placed on Craigslist.

The defense says while photos of Jones' injuries may be gruesome, they don't tell the whole story.

The defense claims Jones was armed with a knife and said there's no proof that Mitchell tried to kill her.

"There is not one scintilla of evidence," Mitchell's attorney said last week.

Prosecutors, however, said Mitchell was infatuated with his new roommate and bashed her head in so badly that she was left in a coma for 24 days.

Prosecutors said Jones was the only person with visible injuries after the Valentine's Day attack.

Mitchell is charged with attempted murder.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.