Man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend ordered held without bond

MIAMI - A Miami man appeared in court Wednesday, days after he was accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend.

Raymond Del Toro, 29, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim in the shooting of Rosalyn Toledo, 22.

He clasped his hands in a praying stance when he heard in court that his son is in good condition after Toledo delivered him two weeks early.

Police said Toledo was 38 weeks pregnant when she got into an argument Saturday with her boyfriend at their Miami home on Northwest 11th Place and 43rd Street.

Detectives said Del Toro appeared drunk when he first punched his pregnant girlfriend, who then locked him out of the house.

"I'm going to shoot," he said, according to an arrest report. "You are going to see. I am going to shoot."

Del Toro shot Toledo through the glass front door of their residence, police said. Toledo suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper left side of her chest above her heart.

Police officers said Del Toro fled in a white Mercedes-Benz but turned himself in Tuesday.

Toledo's family was shocked by the shooting and remains by her side as she recovers.

"We're just confused because they seemed really happy," the victim's sister, Kayla Toledo, said.

Del Toro was ordered held without bond.



