Man arrested in fatal shooting at luxury condo in Miami's Edgewater

MIAMI - Miami police have arrested a Hollywood man accused of fatally shooting another man last week inside a luxury condo building in Edgewater.

John Stanton, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Early Friday, police were called to an apartment inside the Blue residential tower in the 600 block of Northeast 36th Street after a report of a shooting.

According to the arrest report, Stanton and an accomplice had entered the apartment just after 1 a.m. and fatally shot the victim after a brief struggle. Stanton and the accomplice also stole a Louis Vuitton messenger bag and then fled the building.

People who knew the victim, 34-year-old Marley Jackson, said his family lives in Philadelphia and he has been living in Miami for a while selling high-end jewelry.

Stanton was also facing charges that he stalking a woman he was in a romantic relationship with for about seven months, according to an arrest report. Stanton was accused of threatening to kill her and her family.

Stanton was arrested Tuesday on an out-of-county warrant. He is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

