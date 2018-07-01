Man arrested in Miami after wounding another in shooting

MIAMI - A 37-year-old man was arrested by Miami police Saturday after wounding another man with a gunshot.

Jean Rudnell Georges was arrested and charged with one count of attempted felony murder/causing injury/firearm and one count of firearm/weapon/ammunition/possession/convicted felon/delinquent after he allegedly shot a man after 2 a.m. on 743 N.W. 60 St.

According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremity and was taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, where he is in stable condition.

