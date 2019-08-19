Man caught on camera stealing car batteries from auto shop

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department released surveillance video Monday of an auto shop burglary after months of trying to find the culprit.

According to authorities, the burglary occurred around 12:20 a.m. Feb. 24 at J&J Auto Group at 3445 NW 27th Ave.

Police said a neighbor contacted the owner after spotting the thief entering the business.

The owner went to his business, reviewed the surveillance video and saw the burglar looking under the hoods of vehicles and removing car batteries.

Authorities said the thief got away with four car batteries valued at more than $500 and also broke the lock of a utility closet.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



