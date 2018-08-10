Man caught on camera stealing several packages from Miami home

MIAMI - A man was captured on surveillance video stealing several packages that had been delivered to a home in Miami, authorities said.

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. July 21 in the 2600 block of Southwest 23rd Street.

The thief can be seen in the video looking around as he walked to the front porch of the home and took the packages.

Police said he left in an awaiting four-door black vehicle.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

