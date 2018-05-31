Man caught on camera stealing tires off vehicle in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a thief captured on surveillance video stealing the tires off a parked vehicle.

The theft occurred shortly after 5 a.m. May 21 at 2157 NW 18th Terrace.

Police said the victim parked his car around 1 a.m. that morning and his neighbor called him around 7:30 a.m. to say that the tires had been removed from his car.

Surveillance video shows the thief repeatedly entering the premises and loading tires into a getaway vehicle that was parked outside the fence.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

