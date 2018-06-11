Man caught on camera trying to break into cars at auto dealership in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a thief who attempted to break into vehicles last month at an auto dealership.

The burglary occurred around 11:30 p.m. May 25 at Ocean Auto Sales of Miami Inc., located at 2951 NW 27th Ave.

According to investigators, the owner said he arrived to work the next morning, reviewed his video surveillance system and saw a man jumping over the property's fence.

The thief is seen on camera roaming the lot while trying to open vehicle doors.

Police said he was unsuccessful in gaining access to any of the vehicles, but he did get away with a black Dewalt polisher from the car wash section, which is on the southeast corner of the business.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.