Man critically injured in Miami shooting

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating a shooting Tuesday along Northeast Fourth Avenue near 57th Street that sent one man to the hospital.

Sky 10 was above the scene as investigators looked for clues in front of the Pinnacle Plaza high-rise.

"Loud sounds -- pop, pop, pop, pop," Mark Sherman, who lives nearby, said.

Sherman said he was in his sixth-floor apartment when he heard about four gunshots. He later watched as officers worked in the area that was cordoned off.

Police said one man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. Investigators were seen focusing their attention on a white BMW, although it’s unclear if or how the vehicle is tied to the shooting.

Police said no one is in custody.

"Horrific. Miami's become just a violent city," Sherman said.

