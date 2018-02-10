Trapped inside trash truck, man is crushed by compactor

MIAMI - A man was seriously hurt early Saturday after he was crushed inside a truck's trash compactor, officials said.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire-Rescue Department, said the man was inside a dumpster around 7:30 a.m. when a Waste Management truck emptied the bin into its compactor.

The recycling truck was traveling to another dumpster in the 100 block of Northeast 25th Street when one of the workers heard a strange sound and the man’s cries for help.

The workers shut down the compactor and went outside to find a man sitting on top of the truck. He had serious injuries to his legs and was taken to the hospital, Carroll said.

It was unclear why the man was inside the dumpster, Carroll said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.