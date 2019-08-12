Man dead, another wounded in shooting near Churchill's Pub

MIAMI - A man is dead and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Sunday night in Miami.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

A gunshot victim walked into Churchill's Pub at the corner of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 55th Street seeking help, Miami police said.

When officers arrived, they found a second gunshot victim dead inside a car a few blocks away near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 52nd Street.

The man who went inside Churchill's Pub for help was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

A gunshot victim walked into Churchill's Pub for help, police say.

A single bullet hole was visible in the passenger side of a white Lexus with heavy front-end damage that crashed into the side of a building.

The body of the dead victim could be seen laying next to the driver's side door.

Officer Kiara Delva said police "are in the area looking for any possible surveillance footage that captured what happened or any witnesses that possibly saw what transpired."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.