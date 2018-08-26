Man dies after being shocked by police stun guns

MIAMI - A man died early Sunday after police officers shocked him with stun guns during an arrest, authorities said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers observed the man acting strangely around 4:40 a.m. at Northeast 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, Fallat said.

The officers fired stun guns at the man after he became combative and pulled out a knife, Fallat said.

Paramedics transported the man to North Shore Medical Center, where he died about an hour later, Fallat said.

