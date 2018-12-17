MIAMI - A man died and a woman was critically injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, police said.

Miami police confirmed the man's death just after 10:15 p.m.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said earlier in the day that officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Paramedics took the pair to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police did not provide any information about the gunman or what led to the shooting.

Early Saturday, five people were shot about a mile away in the 200 block of Northwest 16th Street. Police said the victims' wounds didn't appear to be life-threatening.

