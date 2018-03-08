Man disguised as worker walks off with packages from Miami home

MIAMI - A man disguised as a county worker was caught on surveillance video stealing several packages from a Miami home.

Miami police on Thursday released the home surveillance video of the Feb. 28 theft at 211 SW 55th Ave.

Police said the man was seen walking onto the porch of the home and grabbing several packages that had been left by couriers.

The video shows him wearing an orange and yellow Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department safety vest.

Anyone who recognizes the man from the video is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



