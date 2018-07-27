Man electrocuted at home under construction in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A man was found electrocuted Friday afternoon inside a home that is under construction in Miami, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 2744 SW 36th Ave.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the victim dead in the attic with burns to his face.

Miami police are investigating what caused the man to be electrocuted.

Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez said officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were spotted at the home, as well as several people who appeared to be construction workers.

Perez was told that authorities are still working to notify the victim's next-of-kin.

No other details were immediately released.

