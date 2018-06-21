Man found shot to death in Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday morning in Miami.

The man was apparently shot about 11:30 p.m. near Southwest 31st Avenue and Southwest 27th Lane, Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two cars were towed from the scene Thursday morning. One of them, a gold Toyota Corolla, had a bullet hole in the back driver's-side window.

A nearby resident claimed to hear three gunshots late Wednesday.

Fallat said there is no motive for the shooting at the time. She said the cars were towed as part of the investigation.

The man's identity wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.