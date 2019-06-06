Man found shot to death inside car in Miami

A man was found shot to death inside this car on Northwest Third Avenue near Northwest 52nd Street in Miami.

MIAMI - A man was found shot to death inside a car Thursday morning in Miami.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system notified officers of a shooting on Northwest Third Avenue near Northwest 52nd Street shortly after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.

