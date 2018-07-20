Man found shot to death inside Miami condominium building

MIAMI - A man was found shot to death at a luxury condominium building in Miami.

Miami police said the man's body was found about 1:30 a.m. at the Blue Condominium, 601 NE 36th St., near the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

An employee at the high-rise building told Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie that there was some sort of commotion involving a tenant who called the office. A short time later, shots were heard.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

