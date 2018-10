A man was shot and killed Monday morning near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 78th Street in Miami.

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed early Monday in Miami.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 78th Street.

Police arrived and found a man had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.