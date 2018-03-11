Man in critical condition after shooting in Little Havana

MIAMI - A man was shot Sunday while walking on a sidewalk in Miami's Little Havana section, police said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the man was wounded just before 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest Third Street.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is listed in critical condition, Fallat said.

Fallat did not provide any information about the gunman.

This is a breaking news story.

