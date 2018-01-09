Man in custody after caught running on tarmac at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A man is in custody after being caught running on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.

The unidentified man was captured after calls to Miami-Dade police informed them of the violation.

Police said the man said he was "going somewhere" after he was dropped off and believed the quickest route to his destination was through the airport instead of entering via proper access points.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said police are unaware of how the man was able to gain access to the tarmac on the airport's south runway, although a preliminary investigation revealed he jumped over a fence.

The airport was functioning as normal during and after the incident.

