Man lived with 2 women he's accused of stabbing to death inside Miami condo

Franklyn Delanoy Williams, 46, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend and another woman to death in Miami.

MIAMI - A Miami man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of two women he lived with at a high-rise condominium building, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Franklyn Delanoy Williams, 46, has been the boyfriend of one of the victims for 10 years. The other victim lived with Williams and his girlfriend, police said.

According to the arrest report, Williams contacted officials at Homeland Security Investigations after the killing and officials then contacted the Miami Police Department Tuesday night to conduct a well-being check on the women at the Paraiso Bay Condominiums at 650 NE 32nd St.

Police said officers forced open the door and found the two women dead inside a bedroom.

Authorities said both women had been stabbed multiple times.

"I am in shock. Like, I don't even know how to react," Brenda Montelier, who lives in the building, said. "They just moved in about two weeks ago."

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

A motive for the killings is unclear.

Records show Williams is also facing charges in a separate case involving accusations of racketeering, money laundering, grand theft and fraudulent use of identification.

He has hired a private attorney and is expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.



